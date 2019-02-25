For immediate release: One Nation Under A Groove Tour coming to Greensboro!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MONDAY FEBRUARY 25, 2019

ONE NATION UNDER A GROOVE 2019 tour

GEORGE CLINTON – PARLIAMENT/FUNKADELIC

GALACTIC, FISHBONE

MISS VELVET & THE BLUE WOLF

white oak amphitheatre – greensboro

saturday july 27

Tickets on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office, Ticketmaster, or by phone 800-745-3000. For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.

