FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: NF announces two additional Carolina dates on The Search Tour

NF ANNOUNCES NEW DATES FOR THE SEARCH TOUR

NORTH AMERICA LEG TWO

SPRING 2020



Photo credit: Jon Taylor Sweet

(September 19, 2019) After the launch of his current sold out tour, chart-topping rapper NF announces the second North American leg of The Search Tour, produced by Live Nation. The Search Tour’s 28-date Spring 2020 run kicks off April 9 in Little Rock, AR and runs through major North American markets where the current tour will not visit – including Greensboro Special Events Center 4/28 & Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville 4/29.

To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans and not scalpers or bots, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through Sunday, September 22nd at 10pm PT HERE<verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/nf2020> for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Tuesday September 24th at 10am local time through Thursday, September 26th 10pm local time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 27th at 10am local time at NFREALMUSIC.COM.

Last month NF topped the Billboard charts with The Search, with another #1 album. Released on NF Real Music/Caroline, The Search sold 130,000 equivalent album units, and now boasts more than 120 million global streams to date.

The Search marks the rapper’s second consecutive album to land at number one on the Billboard Top 200, following 2017’s multi-platinum certified Perception. NF surprised the industry with Perception’s success, and he proved his place atop the music industry with The Search – selling more than double his previous chart-topping album.

Operating from outside of the system and against all odds, NF quietly and unassumingly ascended to the forefront of modern hip-hop on his own terms. Forbes noted “NF’s success speaks to what can be done these days outside of the traditional system.”

NF – THE SEARCH TOUR 2020

His knack for personal lyricism over melodramatic production makes his latest album, The Search, an impactful listening experience and validation for the aforementioned comparison.



“NF’s technical skills are so dazzling that listeners might need multiple listens to register that emotion”

“Incredible”

“He pays careful attention to his lyricism and the production is well-crafted throughout, making his fourth album an impressive one.”



“NF, a rapper who’s here to unpack his guilt and regret in rapid-fire lyrical outbursts.”



