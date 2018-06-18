FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Monday Night Raw returning to Greensboro Coliseum Aug. 13

MONDAY NIGHT RAW

Monday, August 13 – 7:30 PM Greensboro Coliseum 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. | Greensboro, NC 27403

The FINAL RAW Before SUMMERSLAM!

Eight Man Tag Team Main Event!

ROMAN REIGNS, BRAUN STROWMAN, BOBBY LASHLEY & Intercontinental Champion SETH ROLLINS

vs

JINDER MAHAL, BARON CORBIN, KEVIN OWENS & ELIAS

FINN BÁLOR

Tag Team Champions “Woken” MATT HARDY & BRAY WYATT

DOLPH ZIGGLER & DREW McINTYRE

Women’s Champion NIA JAX

RONDA ROUSEY’s WWE Greensboro Debut

General Manager KURT ANGLE

Cruiserweight Champion CEDRIC ALEXANDER

PLUS MANY MORE!

Tickets on sale Friday, June 22 at 10AM

Ticketmaster.com, the box office and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

$100, $95, $75, $50, $35, $25 and $15*

Ringsider Packages with floor seat directly across from cameras available!

*Additional Fees May Apply / Talent Subject to Change

WWE.COM | FACEBOOK.COM/WWE | #WWEGREENSBORO June 11, 2018

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.