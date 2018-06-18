FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Monday Night Raw returning to Greensboro Coliseum Aug. 13

MONDAY NIGHT RAW
Monday, August 13 – 7:30 PM Greensboro Coliseum 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. | Greensboro, NC 27403
The FINAL RAW Before SUMMERSLAM!
Eight Man Tag Team Main Event!
ROMAN REIGNS, BRAUN STROWMAN, BOBBY LASHLEY & Intercontinental Champion SETH ROLLINS
vs
JINDER MAHAL, BARON CORBIN, KEVIN OWENS & ELIAS
FINN BÁLOR
Tag Team Champions “Woken” MATT HARDY & BRAY WYATT
DOLPH ZIGGLER & DREW McINTYRE
Women’s Champion NIA JAX
RONDA ROUSEY’s WWE Greensboro Debut
General Manager KURT ANGLE
Cruiserweight Champion CEDRIC ALEXANDER
PLUS MANY MORE!
Tickets on sale Friday, June 22 at 10AM
Ticketmaster.com, the box office and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.
$100, $95, $75, $50, $35, $25 and $15*
Ringsider Packages with floor seat directly across from cameras available!
*Additional Fees May Apply / Talent Subject to Change
