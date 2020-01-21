for immediate release: Los Angeles Azules add Greensboro Coliseum date to their “TODOS SOMOS CUMBIA U.S. TOUR 2020”

LOS ÁNGELES AZULES ADD 18 DATES TO THEIR

“TODOS SOMOS CUMBIA U.S. TOUR 2020”

Tickets On Sale To General Public Starting Friday, January 24 at LiveNation.com

LOS ANGELES (Jan. 21, 2020) – Los Ángeles Azules, the creators of the Symphonic Cumbia and one of the most important artists of the genre in Mexico and Latin America, today announced an additional 18 dates have been added to their upcoming “Todos Somos Cumbia U.S. Tour 2020.”

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off February 28th in Laredo, TX and make stops in Houston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping November 21st in Ontario, CA. Please see full itinerary below. Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 24th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 21st at 10am local time until Thursday, January 23rd at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com<www.citientertainment.com>.

Los Ángeles Azules “Todos Somos Cumbia U.S. Tour 2020″ Dates:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

2/28

Laredo, TX

Sames Auto Arena*

2/29

Corpus Christi, TX

Selena Auditorium*

3/1

Houston, TX

Smart Financial Centre*

3/12

New York, NY

United Palace Theater

3/13

Washington, D.C.

MGM National Grand

4/16

Dallas, TX

Toyota Music Factory

4/17

San Antonio, TX

Freeman Coliseum

4/18

Hidalgo, TX

Payne Arena

4/19

Austin, TX

HEB Center

4/25

Chicago, IL

Allstate Arena

9/11

Bakersfield, CA

Mechanics Arena

9/13

Las Vegas, NV

Mandalay Bay Events Center

9/17

El Paso, TX

El Paso County Coliseum

9/18

Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Federal Theatre

9/26

San Diego, CA

Viejas Arena

9/27

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

11/13

Duluth, GA

Infinite Energy Arena

11/14

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Coliseum

11/19

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

11/20

San Jose, CA

SAP Center

11/21

Ontario, CA

Toyota Arena

*with special guests Ximena Sariñana and Jay de La Cueva

The Mejía-Avante brothers originally from Iztapalapa, Mexico have taken their music to the world’s most important stages and festivals such as Coachella and Vive Latino. The group continues to reap innumerable achievements and concluded their 2019 “Esto Si Es Cumbia” tour with more than 40 dates and 25 sold out shows in the United States alone.

Fans can expect to enjoy classics from the group including “Nunca es Suficiente”, “Mis Sentimientos”, “17 Años”, “Cómo te voy a olvidar” and “El Listón de tu Pelo” among many others. In addition, they will be playing new hits such as “Amor a Primera Vista,” which topped the #1 spot on the radio charts in Mexico, with the U.S. video exceeding 204M YouTube views, and “Acaríñame,” the first single from their new latest musical project “De Buenos Aires para el Mundo”; album recorded live in Argentina.

