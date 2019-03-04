For immediate release: Clint Black & Trace Adkins bringing their Hits, Hats, History Tour to Greensboro

FOR RELEASE
MONDAY MARCH 4, 2019
CLINT BLACK & TRACE ADKINS
HITS, HATS, HISTORY TOUR
Clint Black and Trace Adkins to bring their Hits, Hats, History tour to White Oak Amphitheatre in Greensboro June 6 with special guest Terri Clark.
Tickets on sale Friday March 8 at 10am at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster, and by phone 800-745-3000. For more info and to purchase tickets go to LiveNation.com.
# # #
