For immediate release: Clint Black & Trace Adkins bringing their Hits, Hats, History Tour to Greensboro

FOR RELEASE

MONDAY MARCH 4, 2019

CLINT BLACK & TRACE ADKINS

HITS, HATS, HISTORY TOUR

Clint Black and Trace Adkins to bring their Hits, Hats, History tour to White Oak Amphitheatre in Greensboro June 6 with special guest Terri Clark.

Tickets on sale Friday March 8 at 10am at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster, and by phone 800-745-3000. For more info and to purchase tickets go to LiveNation.com.

# # #

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com<www.livenationentertainment.com/>.

[LN_NewLogo_FanMan_2017-signature]

::

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.