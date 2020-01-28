For immediate release: Aventura announce Greensboro date on their Inmortal tour 2020

aWARD-WINNING KINGS OF BACHATA

AVENTURA

ANNOUNCE FIRST U.S. TOUR IN 10 YEARS

Tickets On Sale To General Public Starting Friday, January 31 at LiveNation.com<www.livenation.com/artists/81186/aventura>

Today award-winning bachata superstars Aventura announced additional dates added to their first U.S. tour in over 10 years. As one of the most influential Latin groups of all time, Romeo Santos, Lenny Santos, Henry Santos and Max Agende Santos will bring their exhilarating bachata sound to Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday April 18.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, January 31 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com<www.livenation.com/artists/81186/aventura>. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning today, Tuesday, January 28th at noon local time until Thursday, January 30th 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com<www.citientertainment.com>.

Aventura’s last run of shows were a string of performances at the United Palace Theater in New York City in 2016. They recently reunited on stage at Romeo Santos’ history making Utopia Concert at MetLife Stadium in September 2019. Earlier this year they released their first new single in 10 years, “Inmortal.” The single debuted at number 5 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart and was just named Billboard’s Tropical Song of the Year, spending a record 18 weeks at #1 on the tropical chart. Their greatest hits album Lo Mejor De Aventura was also the #1 selling tropical album of 2019. In April of this year, Aventura won for Tropical Duo/Group of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Aventura broke into the mainstream with their 2002 hit “Obsesión (featuring Judy Santos)”. The group was integral to the evolution of bachata music and are the pioneers of the modern bachata sound. Aventura released five studio albums in a decade, spawning top 10 hits including “Cuando Volverás”, “Un Beso”, “Mi Corazoncito”, “Los Infieles”, “El Perdedor”,”Por Un Segundo”, “Dile Al Amor”, among others. They have sold out arenas across the U.S. such as the world famous Madison Square Garden. Aventura have been nominated for awards including American Music Awards, the Latin Grammy Awards, Billboard Latin Music Awards, and Premio Lo Nuestro. They are one of the most internationally recognized Latin groups of all time. In 2009, Aventura was the first bachata act to ever perform at the White House, for the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com<www.livenationentertainment.com>.

