FLORIDAAYCOCK0823

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573

STREET CLOSURE ***************************************

FLORIDA STREET AT AYCOCK STREET IS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT WITH SERIOUS INJURIES. MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO SEEK AN ALTERNATE ROUTE.

