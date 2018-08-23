FLORIDAAYCOCK0823

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573
STREET CLOSURE ***************************************
FLORIDA STREET AT AYCOCK STREET IS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT WITH SERIOUS INJURIES. MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO SEEK AN ALTERNATE ROUTE.
