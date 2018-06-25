Florida Street is NOW OPEN

******UPDATE: ROAD IS NOW OPEN*****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 25, 2018) – Please be advised that Florida Street in each direction between Freeman Mill Road and Luray Drive will be closed due to a police investigation.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes of travel and exercise caution when in this area.

