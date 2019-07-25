For Immediate Release: July 25, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Five New District Leaders Named for GCS

Board appoints two new principals, two school support officers and interim executive director

Greensboro, N.C. – Following the recommendation of Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras, the Board of Education approved two principals, two school support officers and one interim executive director at its meeting on Thursday.

Dr. Denise Patterson will become school support officer for learning area 13, where she will work with a group of secondary schools. Patterson was most recently the superintendent for Asheville City Schools, a position she held from 2017 to 2019. Before that, she was a chief academic officer and assistant superintendent in Hickory County Public Schools and an assistant superintendent and associate superintendent in Union County Public Schools. Patterson holds a doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, a master’s degree in school administration from Gardner-Webb University and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from UNCG.

Jusmar Maness will become the school support officer for learning area 7, which serves elementary schools in southwestern Guilford County, including several in High Point. Maness has served as principal at Southern Middle since 2017, where she also served as assistant principal in 2012-13. She was also an assistant principal at Jones Elementary and a principal in Asheboro City Schools. Maness holds a master’s degree in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a bachelor’s degree in English from the Universidad de Carabobo in Venezuela. She was also a state principal of the year finalist in 2017.

Tanicka Robeson will become principal at Dean B. Pruette SCALE school in High Point. Robeson currently serves as assistant principal of Northeast Middle, where she also worked as a curriculum facilitator in math and science. She got her start in GCS as a math teacher at Hairston Middle. Robeson holds a master’s degree in education, teaching and learning from Liberty University, a master’s degree in business administration from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Melvin Marshall will lead SCALE Greensboro as its principal. Marshall is currently a coordinator for at-risk students at Lee County Schools, and before that served as principal at West Lee Middle School, as well as North Asheboro Middle School in Randolph County. He was an assistant principal at Dudley High and a teacher at Southeast High. Marshall is pursuing a doctoral degree in education and organizational leadership from Grand Canyon University. He holds a master’s degree in school administration from UNCG. He also has a bachelor’s degree in history/social studies from North Carolina A&T State University.

They will begin their positions effective July 26, 2019.

In October, former executive director of maintenance Gerald Greeson will return to the district as the interim executive director of facilities.

