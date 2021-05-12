

For Immediate Release: May 12, 2021

Five GCS Students Earn National Merit Scholarships

Each receives $2,500 to attend college of their choice

Greensboro, N.C. – Five GCS students were announced today as winners of the prestigious National Merit $2,500 Scholarship.

National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have

the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

GCS recipients are:

* Rahul Jakati, Early College at Guilford; planning to study medicine

* Rithika Jonnalagadda, Early College at Guilford; planning to pursue a career in healthcare

* Yaw Nyamekye Yeboah, Early College at Guilford; planning to study civil engineering

* Christopher Annunziato, Northwest High; career field undecided

* Caroline Howard, Northwest High; planning to study psychiatry

National Merit Scholarship winners are chosen from approximately 17,000 semi-finalists, designated based on their scores on the Preliminary SAT (PSAT) scores as juniors. Semi-finalists represent less than one percent of the nation’s high school seniors. The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees announced today were chosen from a talent pool of about 16,000 outstanding finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors.

On April 21, about 1,000 recipients of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarships were named. On June 2 and July 12, an additional 4,000 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners will be announced. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,500 academic champions will have won National Merit Scholarships worth approximately $30 million.

