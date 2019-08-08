

For Immediate Release: August 8, 2019

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

First-Year Teachers Stocking Classrooms at No Cost

GCS’ partnership with GEA allows Guilford County teachers to shop for school supplies for free

Greensboro, N.C. – On Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13, the Guilford Education Alliance’s Teacher Supply Warehouse will be open to new GCS teachers only.

This is an opportunity for first-year teachers to stock their classrooms free of cost and begin their teaching careers with GCS ready to greet students on the first day of class.

According to GEA, each year teachers spend an average of nearly $1,000 of their own money on school supplies. The Teacher Supply Warehouse allows teachers to offset some of those expenses by shopping at no cost.

Supplies in the warehouse are made possible through community donations of new and gently used supplies and money, along with community partnerships.

“We are grateful that these professionals have chosen to teach in Guilford County and we want them to know that they are valued,” said Karen Hornfeck. “One way to do that is to help them off-set the financial burden of stocking their new classrooms by offering them special shopping times at the warehouse. Because of the generosity of our donors, teachers can stock up on the most-needed supplies at no-cost.”

GEA indicated that more than 3,000 shopping visits from GCS teachers were made in the 2018-2019 school year, including visits from more than 600 new teachers.

Guilford Education Alliance is an independent nonprofit that galvanizes the community in support of quality public education for all students.

On both August 12 and 13 the warehouse will be open from 10:15 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

Thank you,

[Email Signature]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323