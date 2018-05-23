First of GCS 2018 Graduates Finish with Diplomas and College Credits

For Immediate Release: May 23, 2018

GCS Graduates Finish with Diplomas and College Credits

First five schools held ceremonies Wednesday for Class of 2018

Greensboro, N.C. – Yahira Robinson now has her high school diploma – and so much more.

The Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro senior who graduated Wednesday is also on track to earn an associate degree this summer. She will be the first Middle College at GTCC-High Point graduate to earn both degrees in four years.

Most of the more than 200 middle and early college seniors who crossed the stage as graduates Wednesday finished their high school careers with at least some college credits. The Middle College at GTCC-High Point, the Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown, The Middle College at UNCG and Kearns Academy also held graduations.

In Robinson’s graduating class of 45 students, eight will finish with both a diploma and a degree from GTCC. Robinson, who is the eldest of six, says she chose a middle college program so that she could also earn college credit.

“For my family, with six children graduating, it’s a lot. It would be a lot on my mom as a single parent,” she said.

Robinson is among the 56 percent of her graduating class who will be the first in her family to go to college.

Each of the 32 students who graduated from the Middle College at GTCC-High Point earned transferrable college credits. Four graduates also earned an associate degree. In total, graduates there took 500 college classes, or 1,127 college credits. Had they had to pay for these credits, it would have cost $68,780 for tuition and approximately $45,000 for college books. That is a total savings of almost $115,000.

“We are thankful to Guilford County Schools and the North Carolina Department of Education for providing the funds for this opportunity for our students,” said Principal Darrell Harris.

Twenty-six of his students graduated with academic honors. He had 10 cum laude, 10 magna cum laude and six summa cum laude students.

Of the 57 graduates at The Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown, 21 students also earned an associate degree or college credits. In total, graduates completed 733 college classes, or earned 2,171 credit hours. The school also has 34 Academic Honor graduates and nine North Carolina Academic Honors. There were 18 cum laude, nine magna cum laude and seven summa cum laude honors.

The Middle College at UNCG celebrated its fourth graduating class with 51 graduates, including four early graduates. More than 94 percent of its seniors will attend a college or university or join the military upon graduation. Forty-six students also earned academic honors. There were 13 summa cum laude students, 20 magna cum laude and 13 cum laude students. Fifteen students are N.C. Academic Scholars. All of the students participated in shadowing and internship experiences through the Pathways to Health and Medical Careers program.

Kearns Academy’s 32 graduates completed 250 college credits. Twenty-five of its seniors earned industry certifications. The Class of 2018 was accepted to 23 four-year colleges or universities. For the sixth year in a row, the academy has achieved a 100 percent graduation rate. Its principal, Bryan Johnson says the small school is like a family. On Wednesday, he reminded his students how much they are cared for.

“The faculty and staff of your school are always here in the event that you need us,” he told them. ‘We love you, and one last time, remember to be brave, kind and strong.”

The district’s website has a graduation page with senior stories, photos and videos of graduation walks. Five schools will graduate Thursday, May 24.

In total, GCS will graduate more than 5,600 students in 32 ceremonies between May 23 and June 17. Parents, families and friends can share their stories and photos of GCS graduates using the hashtag #GCSGradsSoar18.

