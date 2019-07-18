For Immediate Release: July 18, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

First Class of Signature Academy Freshmen Head to Camp

Students will attend orientation to connect with each other and industry partners

Greensboro, N.C. – Three of GCS’s five new Career and Technical Education (CTE) signature academies will welcome freshmen for a three-day camp next week.

The Academy of Biomedical and Health Science at the Academy at Smith and The Academy of Computer and Information Science at Kearns Academy each will host a summer camp and orientation for students from July 22 to July 24. The Academy of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering at Smith High will host a camp from July 23 to July 25.

Camp activities on day one include team-building and ice-breaker activities, a scavenger hunt and other games and puzzles, and presentations from school leaders and industry partners. On the second and third days, students will travel to local businesses to learn more about the real-world applications of their chosen fields.

“These camps will give teachers and students the chance to explore their new surroundings and connect with each other to start building their small learning communities,” says Dr. Kathleen Dawson, chief innovation officer. “This begins their signature career academy experience with a rigorous integrated program of studies connecting academics and industry.”

In addition to the programs at Smith High, the Academy at Smith and Kearns Academy, GCS will launch two other signature academies: The Academy of Computer and Information Science at Northeast High and The Academy of Transportation, Distribution and Logistics at Western High. These schools will host orientation camps August 5-7.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

