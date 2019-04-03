Greensboro Fire Station 63 Grand Opening Set for April 17

GREENSBORO, NC (April 3, 2019) – The City of Greensboro & Guilford County are hosting a grand opening for its newest fire station and EMS base, serving the eastern portion of the city, at 1:00 pm Wednesday, April 17 at 4306 Burlington Rd. The new fire and Guilford County EMS base represents a city-county partnership between Greensboro and Guilford County to provide unified and cost-effective public safety.

Station 63 will serve the approximately 3800 residents and protect over $130 million worth of commercial and residential property. The addition of this station will reduce response times to these residents and allow the Greensboro Fire Department to sustain their accreditation status and ISO Class 1 designation.

Funding for Station 63 was made available through the 2006 Public Safety Bond and is the last construction project to be utilized from this bond.

