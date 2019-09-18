Fire Investigation – Hahn’s Lane – 09-18-19

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

FIRE INVESTIGATION

GREENSBORO, NC (9-18-2019) – The Greensboro Police Department in conjunction with the Fire Department are investigating a fire in the area of Hahn’s Lane and Franklin Blvd. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route if traveling in this area.

