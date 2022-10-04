Fire Department Releases 2021-2022 Annual Report

GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2022) – The Greensboro Fire Department has published its Fiscal Year 2021-2022 annual report. Read it online<user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/GFD-Annual-Report-2021-2022>.

“I hope this document gives you behind-the-scenes insight on the obstacles we have faced and the initiatives we have and will continue to undertake to serve the City of Greensboro,” Fire Chief Jim Robinson said.

The report provides highlights from the department’s year, including expansion of service to recently annexed portions of the City, new equipment and stations, an overview of strategic planning efforts, and stories of firefighters in action. It also provides annual fire and rescue statistics, as well insight into the many community programs offered by Greensboro Fire.

