Fir Place Homicide Update

UPDATE (2/1): As a result of the ongoing investigation into the homicide from January 31, 2020, in the 1000 blk of Fir Place, a juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. All parties involved have been identified and the lone suspect has been arrested.

The incident has now been upgraded to a homicide. The victim has been identified as Dytwan Zontae Gatling a 15 year old male from Charlotte. The investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (January 31, 2021) – Police are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred at 1:39pm today, on the 1000-block of Fir Place.

No other information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

