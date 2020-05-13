[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: May 13, 2020

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Find Guilford Parent Academy on YouTube!

GPA’s YouTube channel offers helpful tips & info for families and caregivers

Guilford County, NC – To keep parents and caregivers informed and up-to-date during the shutdown, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is adding more content to the GPA YouTube channel<www.youtube.com/channel/UCfzqh4QfX9k6jzYXT1GAFHw/featured>.

The new content includes a step-by-step tutorial for using Canvas, the digital platform Guilford County Schools is using to deliver online learning.

Other videos include:

* Anti-Bullying and Internet/Cyberspace Safety

* Homework Help: Eureka Math for Parents

* Hands That Speak: Learn Sign Language

* NC Pre-K Tips

* Get in the Game with Mathematics Vision Project (MVP): The New Math for High School

“At Guilford Parent Academy, we understand that this is a challenging time for parents and caregivers,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “Our YouTube channel is one tool we are using to share information and offer support for families. We encourage you to subscribe to the channel so you will get notified as soon as new content is added.”

Subscribe to GPA’s YouTube Channel here<www.youtube.com/channel/UCfzqh4QfX9k6jzYXT1GAFHw?view_as=public>.

To learn more about GPA, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

About Guilford County Schools

