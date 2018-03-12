For Immediate Release: March 12, 2018

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Lindsay Whitley (336) 669-2647

Final Installment of GPA’s Family Literacy Series Coming Up

Part III of the series will take place March 13 at Lindley Elementary

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Popular Children’s Author Kimberly Johnson is back for the third and final installment of Guilford Parent Academy’s (GPA) three-part series on family engagement and how parent involvement can positively impact children in the classroom and beyond.

Always a crowd favorite, Johnson will provide parents with tools to support literacy and help navigate the success of students in a fun and engaging way. Johnson will also incorporate an overview of children’s learning styles, behavior modification through engaged learning strategies and more.

Parents as Coaches: Supporting Teaching and Learning at Home

Tuesday, March 13 at 6 p.m.

Lindley Elementary – Media Center, 2700 Camden Road, Greensboro, NC 27403

“Dr. Johnson always makes these sessions fun for the whole family, and I’m sure this next installment will be no exception,” said Lindsay Whitley, director of GPA. “We encourage families to attend together. It’s a great opportunity to learn more about encouraging reading at home while enjoying time with your family.”

Originally from Shelby, N.C., Johnson is currently a professor at Clemson University and has authored 18 children’s books. She visits schools throughout the U.S. speaking to children and adults about literacy and writing.

Light refreshments, workbooks and other materials will be provided while supplies last. Space is limited, so parents are encouraged to register early. Register by clicking here or by calling 336-279-4924.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323