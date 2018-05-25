For Immediate Release: May 25, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Final Graduation of the Week Features Small Class, Big Accomplishments

The Middle College at Bennett advanced 15 graduates

Greensboro, N.C. – One of the district’s smallest senior classes graduated Friday.

The 15 graduates of the Middle College at Bennett College stood for the last time as students in Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel. As graduates of the historically black liberal arts college, they leave an institution with a rich civil rights history. The symbolism of the historic institution and the impact that the Bennett Belles had was often discussed within their classes. On Friday, they faced the same podium where Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his call to action during a visit to Bennett College in 1958.

Middle College at Bennett’s principal, Thyais Maxwell – a Bennett Belle herself – said it was the smallest graduating class in the middle college’s history.

“They may be small in class size, but their accomplishments are many,” she said Friday.

All of Bennett’s Middle College graduates have been accepted into a two- or four-year college, and all have transferable college credits from Bennett. Additionally, some have college credits through the school’s partnership with the College and Career Promise program with GTCC.

The class of 2018 earned $1.5 million in academic scholarships. Four women received full college scholarships to Bennett College, Appalachian State, Western Carolina University and UNC-Chapel Hill. As a class, they also completed more than 3,026 hours of service learning, and approximately 66 percent earned recognition for a service-learning diploma.

Maxwell’s final words to them were these:

“Be bold. Be great. Be kind, and number one, be true to you. The world we live in has so much background noise, that we often forget our own voice or who we are. Use your voice for positive change. Also remember, there is no ceiling. The sky is your limit. Make a difference in the world that we live in and never forget that I love each of you and cherish the time that I have spent serving as your principal.”

The district’s website has a graduation page with senior stories, photos and videos of graduation walks. The next series of ceremonies are scheduled on June 6, with Gateway, Haynes-Inman and Greene Education centers.

In total, GCS will graduate more than 5,600 students in 32 ceremonies between May 23 and June 17. Parents, families and friends can share their stories and photos of GCS graduates using the hashtag #GCSGradsSoar18.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323