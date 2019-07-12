FINAL CORRECTION: History Museum Offers Screening of Smithsonian Moon Landing Documentary

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

History Museum Offers Screening of Smithsonian Moon Landing Documentary

GREENSBORO, NC (July 12, 2019) – Exactly half a century after humanity’s historic first step on the Moon, you can see a free screening of the Smithsonian Channel’s new documentary; The Day We Walked on the Moon at 4 pm, Saturday, July 20 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.

The Greensboro History Museum is the only Smithsonian Affiliate in the Triad, and this is the only chance to see The Day We Walked on the Moon on the big screen in the area. In the film, astronauts (including Michael Collins, the third member of the Apollo 11 mission), members of Mission Control (including Flight Director Gene Kranz, Capsule Communicator Charles Duke and Guidance Officer Steve Bales) and the children of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin reveal their personal stories behind the scenes of that iconic day.

Pop culture notables like Queen guitarist and doctor of astrophysics Brian May and television personality and professor of physics Brian Cox describe where they were and what they felt during that “One Small Step.” It’s a story that ranges from the deeply personal to the grand and historic, an in-depth look at one of the most important 24-hour periods in history.

Visitors to the Museum will also have opportunities all week long to share memories of watching or hearing about the moon landing – where you were, what you remember, how you felt – for the museum’s Greensboro Voices community history project.

Located at 130 Summit Avenue in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the Greensboro History Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 am-5 pm and Sunday, 2-5 pm. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.GreensboroHistory.org.

