Fieldhouse to host Heads Up For Our Youth Back to School Rally on Aug. 19

Heads Up For Our Youth hosts 2018 Back to School Rally event

Sunday, August 19, 2018

The Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Time: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Heads Up for Our Youth, a 501(c)(3) organization, invites the Greensboro community members to participate in the 2018 Back To School Rally. All events are free for school-age youth and their families. Participants can register a child online or give a generous donation at www.headsupforouryouth.com

The Back to School Rally event includes the following:

Cops and Barbers Celebrity Basketball Game – hosted by The Legendary Joe Pope

TGK Athletics Ultimate Skills and Drills Clinic

Dance Contest

Youth Motivational Speaker- Kenny Harper

Flash Raffle (all prizes donated by corporate sponsors)

50/50 Raffle (50% to winner and 50% donated to Heads Up For Our Youth Organization)

All events are free for school-age youth and their families thanks to the generosity of corporate sponsors including Walmart, Sprint, TGK Athletics, Land Rover, Heads Up Barber and Beauty, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Staples, Fairway, UNCG and Greensboro Swarm. To join the growing list of supporters, visit us online at www.headsupforouryouth.com and donate or register a child.

“This is our fourth year hosting the Back to School Rally. Every year we reach our fundraising goals and increase participation,” said Dwayne Shaw, senior Board Member. “With the help of Greensboro businesses and dedicated community members, we anticipate doubling our goals and our reach in the next 4 years.”

About Heads Up For Our Youth:

Based in Greensboro, NC., Heads Up For Our Youth provides knowledge, motivation and mentoring to underserved youth in the areas of financial literacy, career development, fitness and artistic expression.

For more information or to register or donate online please visit: www.headsupforouryouth.com

Media Contacts: Dwayne Shaw or Rick Morton

Phone: 336.715.1224

