Thank you so much for everyone’s help. The suspects have been identified from the videos and no further information can be released at this time.

From: Neal, Jimeshia

Sent: Friday, May 24, 2019 9:52 AM

To: Global Media Distribution

Subject: Felony Breaking & Entering 2019-0522-118

Good Morning,

Detectives are trying to identify the suspects in the attached 3 videos. These individuals were involved in a Felony Breaking and Entering. The suspects were believed to be driving a green older model Toyota Camry.

Case # 2019-0522-118.

