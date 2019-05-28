Felony Breaking & Entering 2019-0522-118

Thank you so much for everyone’s help. The suspects have been identified from the videos and no further information can be released at this time.
Good Morning,
Detectives are trying to identify the suspects in the attached 3 videos. These individuals were involved in a Felony Breaking and Entering. The suspects were believed to be driving a green older model Toyota Camry.
Case # 2019-0522-118.
