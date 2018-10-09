For Immediate Release: Oct. 9, 2018

Federal Grant to Provide Newly Trained Teachers for High-Needs Schools

Grant is a partnership between GCS, HPU and N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO – A new federal grant will help to train and retain high-quality teachers in some of Guilford County’s highest-need schools.

A partnership between Guilford County Schools (GCS), High Point University (HPU) and N.C. A&T State University was recently awarded a more than $4.1 million Teacher Quality Partnership (TQP) grant from the Department of Education.

“The Teacher Quality Partnership grant program is the only federal initiative directed to reforming and strengthening higher education-based teacher preparation programs,” said Loury Floyd, Associate Professor and Associate Dean of the College of Education at N.C. A&T State University. “Participants will engage in an extensive year-long clinical experience, and receive induction support for at least the first two years of their teaching career.”

The grant will allow HPU and N.C. A&T State University to prepare a combined 25 masters students in STEM elementary and high school math. The master’s students will take courses at one of the two universities and teach alongside a mentor teacher in one of GCS’ highest-need schools during the one year program. Once they graduate, GCS will hire the graduates to continue their work in the schools.

“The TQP grant provides the resources needed to address recent challenges in recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers in Guilford County, particularly in schools designated as highly impacted,” said Mariann Tillery, Dean of Stout School of Education at HPU. “The support provided by the three partners will be substantive including rigorous coursework along with instructional coaching, mentoring and a significant year-long clinical residency. The School of Education is excited for this opportunity and our faculty look forward to playing an instrumental role in the implementation of the PREPARE residency program.”

The program supports one key element of GCS’ Strategic Plan<www.gcsnc.com/domain/239>, to recruit, develop and retain a diverse, culturally proficient and high-performing workforce.

“This partnership is one of the ways GCS is working with our local schools of education to better serve our most vulnerable students,” said Dr. Sharon L. Contreras, GCS superintendent. “We need highly-effective teachers in our classrooms, and this initiative will provide great teachers for some of our lowest-performing schools.”

The grant funds four cohorts of students to go through the program. The first cohort of 25 students will begin classes in May, and begin teaching in the schools in August.

