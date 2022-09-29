Fatal Vehicle Crash on Randleman Rd 9 29 2022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Fatal Vehicle Crash on Randleman Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (September, 29 2022) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:15 p.m, the Greensboro Police Department responded to the McDonald’s at 2347 Randleman Rd in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. Ms. Linda Jenkins, 50, of Greensboro was walking in the parking lot when she fell. Ms. Aleyah LeGrande, 27, of Greensboro was driving a 2005 Cadillac Escalade around the drive through line, and collided with Ms. Jenkins. Ms. Jenkins was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash and Greensboro Police were made aware Ms. Jenkins succumbed to those injuries on September 25. Ms. LeGrande has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is investigating.

