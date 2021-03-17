Fatal Crash 3700 Block S Elm-Eugene St 03162021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

Fatal Crash 3700 Block S Elm-Eugene St

GREENSBORO, NC – On Tuesday 03/16/2021 at 2011 hours, the Greensboro Police Department responded to the 3700 Block of S Elm-Eugene St in reference to a traffic crash that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and has not been criminally charged. The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is still investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Terri M. Buchanan, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

