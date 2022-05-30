Fatal Collision US 29N Gorrell St

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to Make Greensboro Safe For All People”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Captain MJ Harris II

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Fatal Collision US 29N at Gorrell Street

GREENSBORO, NC (May 30, 2022) – On May 30, 2022, at 6:24 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department responded to the area of US 29 North and Gorrell Street in reference to a vehicle crash with personal injury.

Ms. Fantasia Nicole Golden, 28, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was operating a white 2012 Mazda 6 west on Gorrell St. Ms. Golden failed to negotiate the right turn to enter US 29 North. Mr. Paul Lopez-Ramirez, 20, of Winston Salem North Carolina, was operating a dark grey 2012 Ford Escape north on US 29.

The Mazda struck the Escape on US 29 North. Ms. Golden died as a result of injuries sustained from the crash at Moses Cone Hospital.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Milford J. Harris, II, Captain

Investigative Bureau

Vice/Narcotics Division

Police Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2484

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”