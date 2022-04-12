Fatal Collision Interstate 40 E at Sandy Ridge Rd

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Fatal Collision on Interstate 40 East at Sandy Ridge Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (04/12/2022) – On Tuesday, 04/12/2022 at approximately 0654 hours, Greensboro Police Officers responded to Interstate 40 East at Sandy Ridge Rd in reference to a motor vehicle collision with serious injury.

It was determined a red 1995 Jeep Wrangler, operated by Jeral Leroy Doyle/58 of 157 Mom N Pop Lane, Dobson, NC, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 40, left the roadway to the right and crashed.

Mr. Doyle was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

