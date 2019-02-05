Fashion Show & Silent Auction to Benefit Affordable Counseling for Women



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Restoration Place Counseling, Greensboro NC

Contact: Cindy Mondello, Executive Director

336-542-2060 ext. 102

Restoration Runway Bringing Joy to the Community

Restoration Place Counseling to Host 10th Annual Signature Event

GREENSBORO, NC January 28, 2019—Restoration Place Counseling (RPC) is delighted to host its 10th annual fashion show and silent auction, Restoration Runway, March 28, 2019, at the Greensboro Country Club. Celebrating a decade of incredible fun and fantastic fashion, the iconic fundraiser for 2019 is built upon the theme “JOY”. This theme will be echoed throughout the vibrant show filled with great fashion, lively music, and exciting performances, but most importantly, in the stories of joyful triumph in the lives of former RPC clients.

“This is a wonderful expression of our gratitude for every person that assists us in providing our services year after year. It’s my hope that this night exemplifies our joy in being able to serve the girls, women and couples of this community for the past fourteen years,” said Cindy Mondello, Founder/Executive Director of Restoration Place Counseling.

This year, proceeds from the annual event will help provide subsidies for the counseling sessions offered on RPC’s significantly discounted sliding scale, which constitutes about 70% of the projected 8,000 sessions that will be completed in 2019. The event will begin with a Reception featuring a menu of heavy hors d’oeuvres and action stations, crafted by GCC’s world-class executive chef. Guests will also have opportunity to engage in the Silent Auction, which will offer new and exciting packages this year.

To find out more or to purchase tickets, visit one.bidpal.net/joyfuljoyful/ <one.bidpal.net/joyfuljoyful>

Event Sponsor and Haute Couture Tickets ($90): Doors Open at 5:00 PM

Fashion House Tickets ($60): Doors Open at 6:00 PM

2019 Restoration Runway Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: RSVP Communications, Inc.

Signature Sponsors: Ward Black Law, State St. Jewelers, The Michel Family Foundation, Doug & Kathy McClay

Runway Sponsors: Physicians for Women, Midtown Financial Advisors, David & Susan Woods

Restoration Sponsors: DeDona Tint & Sound, DMJ Wealth Advisors, McMillan Orthodontics, Piedmont Truck Center, Old Vineyard Behavioral Health Services, Olympic Products, One Source Document Solutions, Reynolds Orthodontics, Smith Leonard PLLC, Sports Medicine & Joint Replacement

Follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/restorationplacecounseling<www.facebook.com/restorationplacecounseling>

Cindy Mondello, MA LPC

Executive Director/Founder

Restoration Place Counseling

336.542.2060 ext. 102 office

336.508.8573 mobile

www.rpcounseling.org<www.rpcounseling.org>

