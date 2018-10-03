[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Family Fun Showcase at Central Library on October 6

GREENSBORO, NC (October 3, 2018) – The Friends of the Greensboro Public Library are sponsoring a Family Fun Showcase from 10 am to 12 pm, Saturday, October 6, at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Featuring family-friendly activities, this event is free and open to the public.

Entertainment includes stories, music, balloons, 3D printing, tech toys, face painting, ballet demonstrations, fall crafts and more. Community partners will offer valuable information to families and costumed characters Spider Man and Little Minion Man will be on hand.

To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

