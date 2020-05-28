[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: May 28, 2020

Families Invited to “Virtual Village” Sessions

Families will receive tips and tools on how to reduce anxiety, depression, and trauma exposure

Guilford County, NC – During the COVID-19 pandemic, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is partnering with Guilford County Schools’ Health Services and Kellin Foundation to offer parents and caregivers a safe place to discuss anxiety, depression and trauma exposure.

The GCS Virtual Village webinars will take place at the following days and times:

* Tuesday, June 2, 5 – 6 p.m.

* Thursday, June 4, 10 – 11 a.m.

* Tuesday, June 9, 5 – 6 p.m.

* Thursday, June 11, 10 – 11 a.m

During the sessions, attendees will participate in discussions and learn strategies to nurture an environment for positive mental health and wellness.

“Building on family engagement with purpose, the webinars will be a safe place for all who attend to share and participate in discussions,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “We want to meet parents and caregivers where they are and help them navigate difficult topics. The sessions will not be recorded for privacy of the participants and to facilitate discussion without hesitation.”

Click here<forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=H_vimqLeQ0yBlHYk_LuzDEeonKkN295Lqmrj2EMlpURUQzdaOExBQUE1M1hROTBXNzBaUUtONFk2US4u> to register for one or all sessions. After registering, a link for the virtual sessions and instructions for logging on will be emailed to participants. To learn more about this series and other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

