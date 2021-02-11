[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Feb. 11, 2021

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Families Invited to Learn More about Paying for College

GPA and The College Funding Coach® will offer two virtual sessions

Guilford County, NC – After being accepted into college, students and their families often face a daunting reality: how to pay for it. To help families, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is partnering with The College Funding Coach® to offer college planning assistance.

Financial Coach Walt Yates will educate on planning financially for college while minimizing the anxiety parents and caregivers may feel before the process. The sessions will cover the financial aid process, how to reduce out-of-pocket expenses, and balancing the challenge of saving for college and retirement.

Little Known Secrets of Paying for College

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. REGISTER HERE<www.thecollegefundingcoach.org/class/guilford-parent-academy/>

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6:30 – 8 p.m. REGISTER HERE<www.thecollegefundingcoach.org/class/guilford-parent-academy-2/>

“Planning and paying for college can be a stressful and overwhelming time, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “Let us help you navigate the process and send your student to college with the right planning tools.”

To learn more about these sessions and other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

