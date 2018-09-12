Fall Out Boy concert at Greensboro Coliseum rescheduled to Sept. 18

[title_LNConcerts]

FALL OUT BOY

GREENSBORO COLISEUM

REscheduled DUE TO HURRICANE FLORENCE

GREENSBORO COLISEUM – new date – SEPTEMBER 18

Due to pending landfall of Hurricane Florence, the Fall Out Boy concert scheduled to play Greensboro Coliseum September 14 has been rescheduled to take place on September 18.

Tickets purchased for the concert on 9/14 will be honored night of show on 9/18, no exchange necessary.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, Ticketmaster, or by phone 800-745-3000.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.

