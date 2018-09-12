Fall Out Boy concert at Greensboro Coliseum rescheduled to Sept. 18

[title_LNConcerts]
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 12, 2018
FALL OUT BOY
GREENSBORO COLISEUM
REscheduled DUE TO HURRICANE FLORENCE
GREENSBORO COLISEUM – new date – SEPTEMBER 18
Due to pending landfall of Hurricane Florence, the Fall Out Boy concert scheduled to play Greensboro Coliseum September 14 has been rescheduled to take place on September 18.
Tickets purchased for the concert on 9/14 will be honored night of show on 9/18, no exchange necessary.
Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, Ticketmaster, or by phone 800-745-3000.
For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.
# # #
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com
Andrew Brown
Public Relations Manager
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Phone: (336) 373-7456
www.greensborocoliseum.com
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.