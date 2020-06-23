Face Coverings Required on GTA Beginning 5 pm today

[newgtalogo]

GREENSBORO TRANSIT AGENCY MEDIA ADVISORY

FOR IMMEDIATE USE

Contact: Kevin Elwood, Marketing & Communications Specialist.

Greensboro Transit Agency/City of Greensboro

(336) 412-6309 office (336) 382-2775 mobile

kevin.elwood@greensboro-nc.gov

FACE COVERINGS TO BECOME MANDATORY ON GTA SERVICES BEGINNING AT 5 PM TODAY

GREENSBORO, NC – June 23, 2020 – In the ongoing battle to fight the spread of COVID19, Greensboro Transit Agency has announced face coverings are required on all GTA services beginning Tuesday, June 23 at 5 pm. Following the emergency proclamation issued by Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, riders on GTA, SCAT and SCAT I-Ride must wear an approved face covering on transit vehicles and transit property. “Wearing a mask or face covering in public is a simple gesture of kindness that helps prevent the spread of the Coronavirus and it’s important to remember that wearing a mask does not hurt the economy. It helps,” said Mayor Vaughan. With a few exceptions, the requirement to wear face coverings applies to all citizens in Greensboro and will remain in effect until it is modified or rescinded by the Mayor.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has emphasized the use of face coverings in the midst of growing Coronavirus numbers in North Carolina and other states. GTA adopted the recommendations with the “Stay Safe…Mask Up!” campaign highly encouraging riders to use coverings when using GTA services. Consistent messaging to riders along with mask giveaway events resulted in a noticeable increase in the number of riders using face coverings. “We have been encouraged with the present level of usage by our riders as the COVID19 threat continues,” says Kevin Elwood, Marketing and Communications Specialist for GTA. “The switch from ‘encouraged’ to ‘required’ use should not hinder any of our passengers’ necessary travel including the front line heroes relying on GTA for safe transportation throughout this crisis.”

Disposable masks are available at the Depot customer service office and from SCAT bus operators while supplies last. More information on the use of face coverings on GTA including directions to make your own is available at ridegta.com<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/transportation/gdot-divisions/greensboro-transit-agency-public-transportation-division/for-our-riders/gta-responds-to-coronavirus/stay-safe-mask-up>

###

The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) seeks to increase public safety and mobility through the effective planning and delivery of transportation services and operation of municipal transit. For more information about GDOT, contact us at (336) 373-GDOT (4368) or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/gdot<www.greensboro-nc.gov/gdot>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.