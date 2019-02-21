Event & Parking Information for Greensboro Coliseum Area for Saturday, Feb. 23

[GCC_A_4]

Event & Parking Information for Coliseum Area for February 23

(Greensboro, NC) – The Greensboro Coliseum will host multiple, simultaneous events on Saturday, Feb. 23, including a capacity crowd for the annual Winter Jam concert.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro Department of Transportation and Greensboro Police Department (GPD) advise all patrons to plan to arrive at least one hour prior to the event start time and carpooling is strongly encouraged. GPD will be managing major intersections in the vicinity of the Coliseum and variable messaging systems will be deployed to advise motorists of parking and traffic information.

Traffic is expected to be heaviest between 3-6 p.m. and 10-11 p.m.

Patrons are also encouraged to utilize the Lee Street Parking Lot (located at the northeast corner of Gate City Blvd. and Coliseum Blvd.) for convenient access to the north end of the Coliseum and post-concert exiting.

Event Schedule for Saturday, Feb. 23

EVENT VENUE TIME

ACC Swimming & Diving Championships Greensboro Aquatic Center 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. (prelims)

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (finals)

Central Carolina Boat & Fishing Expo Special Events Center 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Jam Greensboro Coliseum 6 p.m.

