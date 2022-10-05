[Blue]

Event & Parking Information for Coliseum Area for Oct. 7

(Greensboro, NC) – The Greensboro Coliseum Complex will host NBA preseason action on Friday, October 7 as the Charlotte Hornets take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro Department of Transportation and Greensboro Police Department (GPD) advise all patrons to plan to arrive early and carpooling is strongly encouraged. Ticketholders should plan to be on site and parked by 6 p.m. Coliseum parking lots will open at 4 p.m. and doors to the Coliseum are scheduled to open at 6 p.m.

GPD will be managing major intersections in the vicinity of the Coliseum and variable messaging systems will be deployed to advise motorists of parking and traffic information.

Patrons are encouraged to utilize the UNCG Park & Ride Lot (1720 W. Gate City Blvd) for convenient access to the north end of the Coliseum and post-concert exiting.

Please note the passenger elevator located on the North end of the Coliseum is being replaced and is temporarily out of service. Please visit the Coliseum website<www.greensborocoliseum.com/north-elevator> for detailed parking, ADA entry and elevator access information.

To expedite the entry process, patrons should download their Ticketmaster verified tickets with the Ticketmaster app before arriving at the Coliseum.