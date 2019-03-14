[GC_A_3]

Event & Parking Information for Coliseum Area for March 15-17

(Greensboro, NC) – The Greensboro Coliseum will host large crowds for concert events March 15-17.

On Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, capacity crowds are expected for a pair of concerts by country music superstar Eric Church. On Sunday, March 17, the Coliseum will host ‘The Millennium Tour’ featuring B2K (Omarion, J Boog, Fizz & Raz B) and Mario.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro Department of Transportation and Greensboro Police Department (GPD) advise all patrons to plan to arrive by 6 p.m. and carpooling is strongly encouraged. GPD will be managing major intersections in the vicinity of the Coliseum and variable messaging systems will be deployed to advise motorists of parking and traffic information.

Patrons are also encouraged to utilize the UNCG Park & Ride Lot (located at the northeast corner of Gate City Blvd. and Coliseum Blvd.) for convenient access to the north end of the Coliseum and post-concert exiting.

To expedite the entry process, patrons should download their Ticketmaster verified tickets with the Ticketmaster app before arriving at the Coliseum.

Coliseum parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m. each afternoon. Doors to the Coliseum are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m. for both Eric Church concerts and at 7 p.m. for the Millennium Tour.

-###-

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.