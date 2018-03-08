[GCCVERT]

Event & Parking Information for Coliseum Area for March 10

(Greensboro, NC) – The Greensboro Coliseum will host multiple, simultaneous events on Saturday, March 10 including a capacity crowd for country music superstar Blake Shelton in concert.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro Department of Transportation and Greensboro Police Department (GPD) advise all patrons to plan to arrive and be seated at least one hour prior (6 p.m.) to the event start time and carpooling is strongly encouraged. GPD will be managing major intersections in the vicinity of the Coliseum and variable messaging systems will be deployed to advise motorists of parking and traffic information.

Patrons are also encouraged to utilize the UNCG parking lot (located at the northeast corner of Gate City Blvd. and Coliseum Blvd.) for convenient access to the north end of the Coliseum and post-concert exiting.

To expedite the entry process, patrons should download their Ticketmaster verified tickets with the Ticketmaster app before arriving at the Coliseum.

Coliseum parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday for concertgoers and doors to the Coliseum are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m.

EVENT VENUE TIME

Nexstar Dance Competition Special Events Center 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Greensboro Roller Derby Special Events Center 5 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm vs. Grand Rapids Fieldhouse 7 p.m.

Blake Shelton in concert Greensboro Coliseum 7 p.m.

