[GCC_A_1]

Event & Parking Information for Coliseum Area for June 7-8

(Greensboro, NC) – The Greensboro Coliseum Complex will host graduation ceremonies for 15 Guilford County High Schools beginning Friday, June 7 through Saturday, June 8 (full schedule below).

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro Department of Transportation and Greensboro Police Department (GPD) advise all attendees to plan to arrive at the Coliseum Complex at least one hour prior to the ceremony start time. Carpooling is strongly encouraged.

With multiple ceremonies daily at two different venues (the Greensboro Coliseum and the Special Events Center), motorists should expect simultaneous significant inbound and outbound traffic. GPD will be managing major intersections near the Coliseum Complex and variable messaging systems will be deployed to advise motorists of parking and traffic information. Patrons are also encouraged to utilize the UNCG parking lot (located at the northeast corner of Gate City Blvd. and Coliseum Blvd.).

Upon entry, all guests will be subject to security screening procedures that include the use of metal detectors. To expedite security screenings, guests are encouraged to bring only essential items. Backpacks, large bags/purses and large umbrellas are not permitted. A full list of prohibited items is available at greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/plan-your-visit/prohibited-items>.

In addition to the graduation ceremonies, the Coliseum Complex will also host the 2019 GCY Sprint & Distance Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Friday (June 7) and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday (June 8). Swim meet attendees will be directed to park at the White Oak Amphitheatre parking lot or the auxiliary Coliseum parking lot located across the street from the GAC at the corner of Gate City Blvd. and Patterson St.

Guilford County High School Graduation Ceremony Schedule

Friday – June 7, 2019

Western 9 a.m. Special Events Center

Grimsley 12:30 p.m. Special Events Center

Southern 4 p.m. Special Events Center

Northern 7:30 p.m. Special Events Center

Northwest 11:30 a.m. Greensboro Coliseum

Page 3 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum

Dudley 6:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum

Saturday – June 8, 2019

Andrews 8:30 a.m. Special Events Center

Northeast 12 p.m. Special Events Center

Eastern 3:30 p.m. Special Events Center

Smith 7 p.m. Special Events Center

Southeast 9:30 a.m. Greensboro Coliseum

HP Central 1 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum

Ragsdale 4:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum

Southwest 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum

-###-

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.