Event & Parking Information for Coliseum Area for June 13-17

(Greensboro, NC) – The Greensboro Coliseum Complex will host graduation ceremonies for 15 Guilford County High Schools beginning Wednesday, June 13 through Sunday, June 17 (full schedule below).

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro Department of Transportation and Greensboro Police Department (GPD) advise all attendees to plan to arrive at the Coliseum Complex at least one hour prior to the ceremony start time and carpooling is strongly encouraged. With multiple ceremonies daily, there will be simultaneous significant inbound and outbound traffic. Please stay alert around Coliseum intersections and watch for patrons and graduates crossing area streets. GPD will be managing major intersections in the vicinity of the Coliseum and variable messaging systems will be deployed to advise motorists of parking and traffic information.

Patrons are also encouraged to utilize the UNCG parking lot (located at the northeast corner of Gate City Blvd. and Coliseum Blvd.).

In addition to the graduation ceremonies in the Complex’s Special Events Center, the Greensboro Coliseum will also host 4 performances of the family show ‘Paw Patrol’ June 16-17. Performance times 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days.

Guilford County High School Graduation Ceremony Schedule*

Wednesday, June 13

Western 12 p.m.

Northwest 2:30 p.m.

Southern 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 14

Page 9 a.m.

High Point Central 11:30 a.m.

Northeast 2 p.m.

Ragsdale 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 16

Southwest 9 a.m.

Northern 11:30 a.m.

Smith 2 p.m.

Dudley 4:30 p.m.

Southeast 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 17

Eastern 1:30 p.m.

Andrews 4 p.m.

Grimsley 6:30 p.m.

*Friday, June 15 – no ceremonies; rehearsal day

