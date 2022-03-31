[Blue]

Event & Parking Information for Coliseum Area for April 2

(Greensboro, NC) – The Greensboro Coliseum Complex will host multiple simultaneous events on Saturday, April 2 including a capacity crowd for New Edition with special guest Charlie Wilson in concert beginning at 8 p.m.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro Department of Transportation and Greensboro Police Department (GPD) advise all patrons to plan to arrive early and carpooling is strongly encouraged. Doors to the Coliseum will open at 6:30 p.m. for the New Edition concert.

GPD will be managing major intersections in the vicinity of the Coliseum and variable messaging systems will be deployed to advise motorists of parking and traffic information.

Patrons are encouraged to utilize the UNCG Park & Ride Lot (1720 W. Gate City Blvd) for convenient access to the north end of the Coliseum and post-concert exiting.

To expedite the entry process, patrons should download their Ticketmaster verified tickets with the Ticketmaster app before arriving at the Coliseum.

Event Schedule – Saturday, Apr. 2

Event Venue Time

National Ninja League Finals Special Events Center 8 a.m.

Big Hair Ball Special Events Center 6:30 p.m.

New Edition in concert with Charlie Wilson Greensboro Coliseum 8 p.m.