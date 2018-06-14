Immediate Release: June 14, 2018

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Lindsay Whitley (336) 669-2647

Erin Gruwell, Inspiration of Freedom Writers, to Speak with School Leaders

—MEDIA ALERT—

WHAT: Her inspiring story captivated millions after being made into a major motion picture, “Freedom Writers.” On Tuesday, Erin Gruwell is visiting Guilford County Schools (GCS), meeting with principals, teachers and parent leaders from the district’s Title I schools to discuss the importance of family engagement.

Gruwell is one of the keynote speakers for Guilford Parent Academy’s Family Engagement Café, a two-day session to help school leaders make the connection between increasing student achievement and family engagement, and to explore how schools must become culturally proficient to support all children. The sessions are designed to help GCS achieve goals set in the district’s strategic plan.

During the sessions, participants will also hear from other national leaders on parent engagement and participate in interactive presentations and activities.

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 19

WHERE: Laughlin Professional Development Center, 7911 Summerfield Road Summerfield, NC

CONTACT: Lindsay Whitley, 336-669-2647

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323