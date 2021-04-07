Eric Church’s ‘The Gather Again Tour’ coming to Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, Dec. 18

For Immediate Release

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

ERIC CHURCH IN THE ROUND: THE GATHER AGAIN TOUR

55 City North American Arena Tour Kicks Off This Fall, Runs Through Madison Square Garden Finale in Spring 2022

Tickets to U.S. Dates On Sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. Local Time

Canadian On Sale Forthcoming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee Eric Church has his sights set on a return to the road with this morning’s announcement of a full arena tour. As first shared with the Church Choir and by Billboard magazine earlier today, The Gather Again Tour will kick off this fall and visit 55 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada, culminating at Madison Square Garden in the spring of 2022.

Making the most of the long-awaited opportunity to “gather again,” for the first time in his career Church will adopt an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible. Tickets to all U.S. dates go on sale to the general public Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time at www.EricChurch.com<www.EricChurch.com>. Church Choir members may access tickets early via pre-sale on Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. local time. On sale information for the Canadian dates will be announced soon.

Church, praised by Rolling Stone in the lead review of the April 2021 print issue for how he “has maneuvered the Nashville system, remaining dedicated to the power of down-the-center hitmaking even as he’s helped expand the parameters of the genre,” has passionately taken a leadership role in the industry’s return to touring.

“It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms,” he shared with Billboard in the April 3 cover story<www.billboard.com/articles/columns/country/9549094/eric-church-billboard-cover-story-interview-2021> depicting the superstar getting his own second dose of the vaccine after consulting with epidemiologists and industry experts.

“I just want to play shows,” he continued. “Politics’ job is to divide – that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”

Additionally, Church will appear in an upcoming PSA promoting vaccine education, produced by ACM Lifting Lives, The Ad Council and COVID Collaborative and set to premiere during the ACM Awards broadcast on Sunday, April 18, where Church will also perform a song off his forthcoming Heart & Soul<strm.to/ECHeartAndSoulPR> triple album project.

The trio is set for release in the coming weeks, with Heart available everywhere Friday, April 16, Soul available everywhere Friday, April 23, and the middle album, &, available exclusively to the Church Choir on Tuesday, April 20.

For the latest information and to learn how to join the Church Choir, visit www.EricChurch.com

The Gather Again Tour

Sept. 17, 2021 Rupp Arena Lexington, Ky.

Sept. 18, 2021 Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 24, 2021 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, Ohio

Sept. 25, 2021 KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y.

Oct. 1, 2021 Alerus Center Grand Forks, N.D.

Oct. 2, 2021 Bell MTS Place Winnipeg, Manitoba

Oct. 8, 2021 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, Pa.

Oct. 9, 2021 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.

Oct. 15, 2021 Ball Arena Denver, Colo.

Oct. 22, 2021 Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, Alberta

Oct. 23, 2021 SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Oct. 29, 2021 Rogers Arena Vancouver, British Columbia

Oct. 30, 2021 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, Wash.

Nov. 12, 2021 Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn.

Nov. 13, 2021 Ford Center Evansville, Ind.

Dec. 3, 2021 SNHU Arena Manchester, N.H.

Dec. 4, 2021 UBS Arena Belmont Park, N.Y.

Dec. 10, 2021 The Anthem Washington, D.C.

Dec. 11, 2021 The Anthem Washington, D.C.

Dec. 17, 2021 Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C.

Dec. 18, 2021 Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C.

Jan. 7, 2022 Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, Neb.

Jan. 8, 2022 Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, S.D.

Jan. 14, 2022 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario

Jan. 15, 2022 Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario

Jan. 21, 2022 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, Mich.

Jan. 22, 2022 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Mich.

Feb. 4, 2022 KFC Yum! Center Louisville, Ky.

Feb. 5, 2022 Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Ind.

Feb. 11, 2022 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, Neb.

Feb. 12, 2022 Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, Iowa

Feb. 18, 2022 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Mo.

Feb 19, 2022 BOK Center Tulsa, Okla.

Feb. 25, 2022 Hampton Coliseum Hampton, Va.

Feb. 26, 2022 Spectrum Center Charlotte, N.C.

March 4, 2022 Amway Center Orlando, Fla.

March 5, 2022 Amalie Arena Tampa, Fla.

March 11, 2022 United Center Chicago, Ill.

March 12, 2022 Enterprise Center St. Louis, Mo.

March 18, 2022 Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.

March 19, 2022 Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.

March 25, 2022 Legacy Arena at the BJCC Birmingham, Ala.

March 26, 2022 Simmons Bank Arena Little Rock, Ark.

April 1, 2022 Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas

April 2, 2022 AT&T Center San Antonio, Texas

April 8, 2022 Toyota Center Houston, Texas

April 9, 2022 Smoothie King Center New Orleans, La.

April 15, 2022 Moda Center Portland, Ore.

April 16, 2022 Spokane Arena Spokane, Wash.

April 29, 2022 ExtraMile Arena Boise, Idaho

April 30, 2022 Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, Utah

May 6, 2022 Pechanga Arena San Diego, Calif.

May 7, 2022 STAPLES Center Los Angeles, Calif.

May 11, 2022 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, Calif.

May 13, 2022 T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nev.

May 14, 2022 Gila River Arena Glendale, Ariz.

May 20, 2022 Madison Square Garden New York, N.Y.

About Eric Church

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and 10-time GRAMMY nominee Eric Church has spent the past year releasing new music at a relentless pace; providing a glimpse into the results of a marathon session during which he spent nearly a month writing and recording a song per day – including current Top 15 single “Hell of a View” – while sequestered in a rural North Carolina cabin, and fueling speculation of his highly anticipated new three-part project, Heart & Soul, set for release this month.

Just as unique as Church’s approach to recording and releasing music is his tenacity on the road. During his most recent outing, 2019’s Double Down Tour, Church played back-to-back nights of two unique shows in each market sans opening act, giving every city’s fans six-plus hours of his iconic music. The tour also featured a massive stop at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, where he broke the venue’s concert attendance record with more than 56,000 fans in attendance and became the first artist to sell out the venue with a solo lineup. Church also recently took to the field at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium to perform the National Anthem with R&B star Jazmine Sullivan ahead of Super Bowl LV and will return to the road for The Gather Again Tour in the fall.

A seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner, and 10-time GRAMMY nominee, Church has amassed a passionate fanbase around the globe known as the Church Choir as well as a critically acclaimed catalog of music. His most recent album, Desperate Man, earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album (his third nod in the category) and produced his most recent No. 1 hit, “Some Of It.” Previous releases include the Platinum-certified Sinners Like Me (“How ‘Bout You,” “Guys Like Me”), Carolina (“Smoke a Little Smoke,” “Love Your Love the Most”) and Mr. Misunderstood (“Record Year,” “Round Here Buzz”), the Double-Platinum certified The Outsiders (“Like a Wrecking Ball,” “Talladega”) and the 3x Platinum-certified Chief (“Springsteen,” “Drink In My Hand”), as well as 22 Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certified singles.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

336-373-7456

www.GreensboroColiseum.com<www.GreensboroColiseum.com>

