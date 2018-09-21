Eric Church is bringing two nights, two unique shows to Greensboro Coliseum on March 15-16, 2019 for his Double Down Tour

FOR RELEASE

Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at 11:15 AM EST

ERIC CHURCH REDEFINES TOURING:

DOUBLES DOWN FOR 2019 TOUR

19 Cities: Back-to-Back Nights for Two Unique Shows

including March 15-16 at Greensboro Coliseum

Verified Fan Registration: Friday, Sept. 21 10am

Tickets Inside the Stage Exclusively via New Eric Church App

Tickets on Sale to General Public Same Day as Desperate Man Album Release: Friday, October 5

<www.dropbox.com/s/u5gibjgk0rhpqeq/Eric%20Church__Credit%20Anthony%20D%27Angio.jpg?dl=0>

Eric Church | Photo Credit: Anthony D’Angio | Size: 1.1 MB | Type: JPG | > Download<www.dropbox.com/s/u5gibjgk0rhpqeq/Eric%20Church__Credit%20Anthony%20D%27Angio.jpg?dl=0>

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Eric Church’s October 5 Desperate Man release is one of the year’s most anticipated albums, and now fans have even more reasons to look forward to its release day: 37 of them to be exact.

Church’s 2019 Double Down Tour will see this month’s American Songwriter cover artist visit 19 cities (list below) to perform six albums worth of material across two very different nights of music as well as a stadium-sized tour stop in Nashville, Tennessee, more than doubling the capacity where he previously set Bridgestone Arena’s attendance record upon the finale stop of his Holdin’ My Own Tour in 2017.

Tickets for the March 15-16, 2019 concerts at Greensboro Coliseum will go on sale Friday, October 5 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

In a candid cover-story interview in July, Rolling Stone<www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/eric-church-desperate-man-nashville-country-700750/> praised Church for “pushing boundaries in a way that sounds natural and unforced.” The same goes for his touring in 2019, again foregoing an opening act and instead treating fans to dynamic marathon sets across back-to-back nights.

In keeping with Church’s commitment to giving his fan club — known as the Church Choir — priority access, they will be able to purchase tickets during the fan club presale.

To keep scalpers at bay and to ensure tickets end up in the hands of real fans, after the fan club presale, tickets will be sold during Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale. All fans interested in priority access to tickets should get verified. Registration begins Friday, Sept. 21 at 10 am.

Tickets inside Church’s stage will be made available exclusively to Church Choir members and only through the brand new Eric Church app. Church is taking full control of the very best seats inside the stage and offering them using cutting edge technology. Church Choir members will also have the opportunity to take advantage of exclusive hotel deals in all Double Down Tour cities plus additional surprises related to the tour. More information is available at ericchurch.com<www.ericchurch.com>.

Desperate Man is available for preorder now, with the title track, “Heart Like A Wheel” and “Monsters” available upon preorder.

Eric Church’s 2019 Double Down Tour dates are as follows:

January 18, 2019 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center+

January 19, 2019 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center+

January 25, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center+

January 26, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center+

February 1, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden+

February 2, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden+

February 8, 2019 Minneapolis, MN Target Center+

February 9, 2019 Minneapolis, MN Target Center+

February 15, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena+

February 16, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena+

February 22, 2019 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena*

February 23, 2019 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena*

March 1, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center+

March 2, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center+

March 8, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena+

March 9, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena+

March 15, 2019 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum+

March 16, 2019 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum+

March 22, 2019 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena*

March 23, 2019 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena*

March 29, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum+

March 30, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum+

April 12, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center*

April 13, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center*

April 19, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena*

April 20, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena*

April 26, 2019 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

April 27, 2019 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

May 3, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena+

May 4, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena+

May 10, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center*

May 11, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center*

May 17, 2019 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center*

May 18, 2019 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center*

May 25, 2019 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium#

June 28, 2019 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre#

June 29, 2019 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre#

+on sale October 5 at 10am local time

*on sale October 12 at 10am local time

#on sale October 19 at 10am local time

