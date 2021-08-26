Emailing: Landfill spill 8232021.pdf

Attached please find the memo detailing the events that led up to and contributed to the spill at the convenience site on Monday August 23, 2021. Please contact me with any questions.
Thank you
Richard P. Lovett, (he/him) Why are pronouns important?
Environmental Compliance Support Manager
City of Greensboro
Field Operations Department
401 Patton Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27406
Phone – 336-373-4188
Fax – 336-373-2988
richard.lovett@greensboro-nc.gov
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.