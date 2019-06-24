Elvis Costello & The Imposters bringing Fall Tour to Greensboro

[GCC_A_1.blue copy]
Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announce Fall Tour
JUST TRUST ELVIS COSTELLO AND THE IMPOSTERS
Elvis Costello and The Imposters hit the road again in October, as sole headliner after their summer excursion with Blondie
Tickets On-Sale this Friday, June 28
Elvis Costello and The Imposters will hit the road again in October, as sole headliner after their summer excursion with Blondie.
The tour is entitled, “Just Trust” in answer to the musical questions: “Will they play my favourite song?,” or, “Are they going to frighten the horses with a lot of excellent songs that are rarely performed?,” not to mention, “Can I expect the hits of yesteryear and those of tomorrow?”
To which we say: Just Trust Elvis Costello and The Imposters.
This superlative ensemble – Steve Nieve on keyboards, Pete Thomas on drums, and bass and vocalist Davey Faragher – are once again augmented by singers Kitten Kuroi and Briana Lee, all of whom were heard on the acclaimed 2018 Concord Records release, ‘Look Now,’ numbers from which will surely find their rightful place among the highlights from one of the most formidable song catalogues in popular music.
Despite his recent anomalous inclusion in the Queen’s Birthday Honour’s List, Elvis Costello O.B.E. will not be putting on the airs, but putting on the style for this unique evening of song and mischief.
Get it while you can.
Just Trust Elvis Costello and The Imposters.
Starting October 23rd in Charlottesville, VA at Sprint Pavilion, this 24-date tour comes to the White Oak Event Space at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Tickets are on-sale Friday, June 28th at 10am local time.
Tickets will be available at elviscostello.com<tour.elviscostello.com/>, ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.
Elvis Costello & The Imposters ‘Just Trust’ 2019 Tour Dates:
10/23 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
10/24 – Hershey, PA @ The Hershey Theatre
10/26 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
10/27 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
10/29 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre*
10/30 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre*
11/1 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
11/2 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Event Space
11/4 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/5 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
11/7 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for Performing Arts
11/8 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
11/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
11/11 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
11/13 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
11/15 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage
11/16 – Carmel, IN @ Center for Performing Arts**
11/17 – Louisville, KY @ The Palace Theatre
11/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
11/20 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theatre
11/22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre***
11/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre***
11/24 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
11/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
* on-sale June 28th at 12pm local time
** on-sale August 9th at 10am local time
*** on-sale July 12th at 10am local time
Andrew Brown
Public Relations Manager
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Phone: (336) 373-7456
www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.