Elvis Costello & The Imposters bringing Fall Tour to Greensboro

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announce Fall Tour

JUST TRUST ELVIS COSTELLO AND THE IMPOSTERS

﻿

Elvis Costello and The Imposters hit the road again in October, as sole headliner after their summer excursion with Blondie

Elvis Costello and The Imposters will hit the road again in October, as sole headliner after their summer excursion with Blondie.

The tour is entitled, “Just Trust” in answer to the musical questions: “Will they play my favourite song?,” or, “Are they going to frighten the horses with a lot of excellent songs that are rarely performed?,” not to mention, “Can I expect the hits of yesteryear and those of tomorrow?”

To which we say: Just Trust Elvis Costello and The Imposters.

This superlative ensemble – Steve Nieve on keyboards, Pete Thomas on drums, and bass and vocalist Davey Faragher – are once again augmented by singers Kitten Kuroi and Briana Lee, all of whom were heard on the acclaimed 2018 Concord Records release, ‘Look Now,’ numbers from which will surely find their rightful place among the highlights from one of the most formidable song catalogues in popular music.

Despite his recent anomalous inclusion in the Queen’s Birthday Honour’s List, Elvis Costello O.B.E. will not be putting on the airs, but putting on the style for this unique evening of song and mischief.

Get it while you can.

Starting October 23rd in Charlottesville, VA at Sprint Pavilion, this 24-date tour comes to the White Oak Event Space at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Tickets are on-sale Friday, June 28th at 10am local time.

Tickets will be available at elviscostello.com<tour.elviscostello.com/>, ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters ‘Just Trust’ 2019 Tour Dates:

10/23 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

10/24 – Hershey, PA @ The Hershey Theatre

10/26 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

10/27 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

10/29 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre*

10/30 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre*

11/1 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

11/2 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Event Space

11/4 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/5 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

11/7 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for Performing Arts

11/8 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

11/11 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

11/13 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

11/15 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage

11/16 – Carmel, IN @ Center for Performing Arts**

11/17 – Louisville, KY @ The Palace Theatre

11/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

11/20 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theatre

11/22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre***

11/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre***

11/24 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

11/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

* on-sale June 28th at 12pm local time

** on-sale August 9th at 10am local time

*** on-sale July 12th at 10am local time

