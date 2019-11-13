Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour coming to Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, May 23

[GC_A_3.Blue]

ELTON JOHN THREE-YEAR FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD TOUR ADDS FINAL 2020 DATES IN NORTH AMERICA

Just Added

Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, May 23, 2020

American Express Pre-Sale begins Thursday, November 14 at 10am

Public On Sale begins Friday, November 22 at 10am local time

“..The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is the most bombastic, elaborate, high-tech arena show he’s ever attempted.” – Rolling Stone



Photo Credit: Ben Gibson, © HST Global Limited, courtesy of Rocket Entertainment

New York, NY – November 13, 2019 – Elton John, the number one top-performing solo male artist, announced 24 new concert dates to his sold out Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. These new dates complete the second year of the North American leg of Elton’s three-year worldwide tour, counting 43 dates in 2020. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be making stops in new cities across North America such as Hershey, PA, Greensboro, NC, Knoxville, TN, Fargo, ND, and N. Little Rock, AR. In addition to the new markets, Elton will return to cities including Toronto, ON, Miami, FL, Chicago, IL, Houston, TX, and Kansas City, MO. The tour will conclude in 2021 and is promoted by AEG Presents.

Elton wraps 2019 with one of his most successful years to date. In addition to the incredible success of the tour, Rocketman has drawn commercial success and rave reviews, as has Elton’s memoir, Me, which hit #1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour marks the superstar’s last-ever tour, the end of half a century on the road for one of pop culture’s most enduring performers. Kicking off to a sold-out crowd on September 8, 2018 in Allentown, PA, the tour has since then received rave reviews in every market. Taking the audience on a magical journey through his career, the show features some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalogue including, “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom.” Elton’s music has taken him to many places, opened many doors and inspired many passions in his life. The audience will experiences a rare glimpse into Elton’s life and the deeply personal meaning behind some of his greatest hits, with mesmerizing, never before-seen photos and videos shown throughout the show from his incredible 50-year career.

Tickets for these new dates go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10am local time. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased on EltonJohn.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in advance of the general public on-sale beginning Thursday, November 14 at 10am local time through Monday, November 18 at 10pm local time.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Thursday, November 14 at 10am local time. These exclusive offers can include premium tickets, on-stage photo opportunities at Elton John’s piano, backstage tours, limited-edition lithographs, custom merchandise and much more.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour presale is powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan; a fanfirst technology that was built to help artists combat ticket bots and get tickets into the hands of fans that intend to go to the event. Tickets for these events will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Members of The Rocket Club will receive priority access to Verified Fan tickets at the beginning of the official presale period (Verified Fan registration is required.) Verified Fan registration is available now through Friday, November 15 at 10pm local time. Verified TM fan presale will begin Tuesday, November 19 at 10am and run through Wednesday, November 20 at 10pm local time, supplies are limited. The list of newly added concerts, as well as previously announced are below.

For more information and to register in advance, visit EltonJohn.com.

ABOUT ELTON JOHN:

Elton’s career achievements to date are unsurpassed in their breadth and longevity as the number 1 top-performing solo male artist. Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 1 diamond, 38 platinum or multi-platinum, and 26 gold albums, over 50 Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, “Candle in the Wind 1997”, which sold over 33 million copies. ‘Diamonds’ the Ultimate Greatest Hits album, reached the Top 5 of the UK album charts on its release in November 2017, becoming Elton’s 40th UK Top 40 album in the process. This release celebrated 50 years of his song writing partnership with Bernie Taupin. August 2018 saw Elton named as the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 chart history, having logged 67 entries, including nine No. 1s and 27 Top 10s. Elton announced the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour at New York’s Gotham Hall in January 2018. Encompassing 5 continents, and over 350 dates, this 3-year-long tour started in September 2018 and marks his retirement from touring after more than 50 years on the road. In May 2019 it was named Billboard’s Top Rock Tour. To date, Elton has delivered more than 4,000 performances in more than 80 countries since launching his first tour in 1970. 2019 has already seen the release of ‘Rocketman’ to great critical and commercial success with nearly $200 million at the box office, a fantasy musical motion picture of his life and his critically acclaimed & chart topping autobiography Me is #1 on New York Times Best Sellers List in the Non-Fiction category. Among the many awards and honors bestowed upon him are six GRAMMYs, including a GRAMMY Legend award, a Tony and an Oscar, a Best British Male Artist BRIT Award, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Kennedy Center Honor, Legend

of Live Award, 13 Ivor Novello Awards between 1973 and 2001and a knighthood from HM Queen Elizabeth II for “services to music and charitable services.” In 1992, Elton established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which today is one of the leading non-profit HIV/AIDS organizations and has raised over $450 million to date in the global fight against HIV/AIDS. In June 2019 President Emmanuel Macron presented Elton the Légion d’honneur, France’s highest award, for his lifetime contribution to the arts and the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Follow Elton John on:

www.facebook.com/EltonJohn

www.twitter.com/eltonjohnofficial

www.instagram.com/eltonjohn

www.youtube.com/eltonjohn

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.