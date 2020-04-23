Elton John concert at Greensboro Coliseum postponed

ELTON JOHN FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD POSTPONES
REMAINING 2020 TOUR DATES IN NORTH AMERICA
Show dates May 22 – July 8, 2020 to be rescheduled to 2021
April 23, 2020 – It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from May 22 through July 8. Previously postponed performances were from March 26 through May 2, 2020.
This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19].
The additional ELTON JOHN FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD TOUR dates currently being rescheduled are as follows:
May 22, 2020 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
May 23, 2020 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
May 26, 2020 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
May 28, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Arena
May 30, 2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
June 3, 2020 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
June 5, 2020 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
June 6, 2020 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
June 9, 2020 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 11, 2020 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
June 13, 2020 Fargo, ND FARGODOME
June 15-16, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
June 19-20, 2020 Chicago, IL United Center
June 24, 2020 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
June 26-27, 2020 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
June 30-Jul 1, 2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center
July 3, 2020 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
July 5, 2020 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
July 7, 2020 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
July 8, 2020 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Ticketholders of all 2020 postponed performances should hold onto their original tickets as new show date information for 2021 will be announced soon. All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.
Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support.
Media Contacts:
Rogers & Cowan PMK
Fran Curtis Fran.Curtis@rogersandcowanpmk.com
Jessica Sciacchitano Jessica.Sciacchitano@rogersandcowanpmk.com
Amal Mokhtar Amal.Mokhtar@rogersandcowanpmk.com
