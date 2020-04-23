Elton John concert at Greensboro Coliseum postponed

ELTON JOHN FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD POSTPONES

REMAINING 2020 TOUR DATES IN NORTH AMERICA

Show dates May 22 – July 8, 2020 to be rescheduled to 2021

April 23, 2020 – It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from May 22 through July 8. Previously postponed performances were from March 26 through May 2, 2020.

This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19].

The additional ELTON JOHN FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD TOUR dates currently being rescheduled are as follows:

May 22, 2020 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

May 23, 2020 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

May 26, 2020 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

May 28, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Arena

May 30, 2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

June 3, 2020 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

June 5, 2020 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

June 6, 2020 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

June 9, 2020 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 11, 2020 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

June 13, 2020 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

June 15-16, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

June 19-20, 2020 Chicago, IL United Center

June 24, 2020 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

June 26-27, 2020 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

June 30-Jul 1, 2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center

July 3, 2020 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

July 5, 2020 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

July 7, 2020 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

July 8, 2020 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Ticketholders of all 2020 postponed performances should hold onto their original tickets as new show date information for 2021 will be announced soon. All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support.

Media Contacts:

Rogers & Cowan PMK

Fran Curtis Fran.Curtis@rogersandcowanpmk.com

Jessica Sciacchitano Jessica.Sciacchitano@rogersandcowanpmk.com

Amal Mokhtar Amal.Mokhtar@rogersandcowanpmk.com

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.