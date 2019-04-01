Eat at Battleground Kickback Jack’s-April 4th & Crime Stoppers Earns 10% & Golf Contest!

Join us on Thursday, April 4th as KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Ave hosts a fundraiser event to benefit Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers! 10% of sales will go directly to support our mission to make our community a safer place to live! Stop in for LUNCH or DINNER.

WHERE: Kickback Jack’s, Battleground Ave, Greensboro

WHEN: April 4th (No flyer needed)

Interested in playing in Crime Stoppers’ Golf Tournament on May 2nd at Bryan Park? Enter to win a team of four! Kickback Jack’s and Tripps Restaurants are holding a contest in each restaurant and will have boxes and entry forms for the contest available. Two winners will be drawn on April 18th. Each of the two winners can pick their own golf team (4 players- $400.00 value) and can play in the tournament for free. If you are interested in entering the contest but cannot stop by the restaurants, please let me know and I will enter your name.

There will be two additional Crime Stoppers fundraiser events as well:

* Tripps on Wendover, Thursday, April 11th

* Kickback Jack’s on New Garden, Thursday, April 18th

Thank you in advance for your support of Crime Stoppers!

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: 336-574-4020 Cell: 336-430-6301

stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.