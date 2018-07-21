Press release: Man dead from possible drowning, 110 E Seneca Rd

The victim from the earlier drowning call on Seneca has been identified as Terry Easter (5-18-1968) of Greensboro…Mr. Easter was located unresponsive in the pool and pronounced deceased at Cone Hospital. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the official cause and manner of death.

GREENSBORO, NC (July 21, 2018) – On 7.21.2018 at 8:13 p.m. – Police responded to the Choice Extended Stay on 110 E. Seneca Road reference a possible drowning. Officers located a 50-year old man who was transported to a local hospital by EMS in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

